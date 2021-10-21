Why Affirm Shares Are Rising

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares are trading higher after Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $140 to $175.

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector are also trading higher as investors weigh earnings reports from major companies this week.

Affirm Holdings offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Affirm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks.

Affirm has a 52-week high of $160.69 and a 52-week low of $46.50.