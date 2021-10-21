 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Workers Group In NYC Seek Vote On Unionizing: Report
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Workers Group In NYC Seek Vote On Unionizing: Report

An independent employee group created by workers at an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) warehouse in New York City’s Staten Island is seeking to organize a vote for unionizing.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the group called the Amazon Labor Union is planning to file with the National Labor Relations Board on Oct. 25 for an election.

“Workers are demanding Amazon to stop their union-busting practices and allow workers to use their rights to organize towards collective bargaining without interference,” the Amazon Labor Union said in a statement. The organization said it is seeking higher wages, a safer working environment and improved benefits, including paid time off and medical-leave options.

More than 2,000 workers across four Staten Island facilities are in the group. Leading it is Chris Smalls, a former Amazon employee who was fired from the company last year after leading an employee walkout to protest working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Link: 5 Key Things You Need To Know About The John Deere Strike

What Happens Next: Smalls’ group is organizing without the backing of an established labor union and is using a GoFundMe campaign to finance its efforts. To date, its crowdfunding raised $20,500.

Amazon has vigorously opposed unionization efforts and previous efforts to unionize its workforce — most recently, in April at a facility in Bessemer, Alabama — have been unsuccessful. The company has not publicly commented on this new unionizing campaign.

Photo: Marco Verch / Flickr Creative Commons.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd Regrets Not Investing In Shiba Inu: 'I Wish I'd Invested $100,000'
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What Are Whales Doing With Amazon.com
Amazon, Ikea Commit to Zero-Carbon Shipping Fuels by 2040
6 Reasons Investors Should Consider Trading Share CFDs Over Trading Stocks
Is 'Cowboy Bebop' The Next Cult Hit For Netflix?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chris Smalls labor union Staten Island union organizingNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com