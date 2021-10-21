Amazon Workers Group In NYC Seek Vote On Unionizing: Report

An independent employee group created by workers at an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) warehouse in New York City’s Staten Island is seeking to organize a vote for unionizing.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the group called the Amazon Labor Union is planning to file with the National Labor Relations Board on Oct. 25 for an election.

“Workers are demanding Amazon to stop their union-busting practices and allow workers to use their rights to organize towards collective bargaining without interference,” the Amazon Labor Union said in a statement. The organization said it is seeking higher wages, a safer working environment and improved benefits, including paid time off and medical-leave options.

More than 2,000 workers across four Staten Island facilities are in the group. Leading it is Chris Smalls, a former Amazon employee who was fired from the company last year after leading an employee walkout to protest working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Happens Next: Smalls’ group is organizing without the backing of an established labor union and is using a GoFundMe campaign to finance its efforts. To date, its crowdfunding raised $20,500.

Amazon has vigorously opposed unionization efforts and previous efforts to unionize its workforce — most recently, in April at a facility in Bessemer, Alabama — have been unsuccessful. The company has not publicly commented on this new unionizing campaign.

Photo: Marco Verch / Flickr Creative Commons.