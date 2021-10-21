 Skip to main content

Allison Transmission Makes ~$42M Equity Investment In Jing-Jin Electric Technologies
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:54am   Comments
  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSNhas announced participation in the initial public offering of Jing-Jin Electric (JJE), an integrated electrified propulsion systems manufacturer.
  • Allison will make a strategic investment of ¥264 million (about $42 million) as part of JJE's upcoming IPO at The Science and Technology Innovation (STAR) Board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
  • Allison's investment in JJE follows the recently announced strategic partnership between the two companies and an earlier debt financing commitment that will directly support JJE's North America commercial electric product development.
  • Price Action: ALSN shares closed higher by 1.08% at $35.41 on the last check Wednesday.

