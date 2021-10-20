 Skip to main content

Protolabs Expands Additive Manufacturing Footprint
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
  • Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) signed an occupancy agreement to expand its additive manufacturing footprint in the Raleigh, N.C., area due to growing demand for its 3D printing services.
  • Breaking ground later this month, the second location adds 120,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing capacity to its current facility near Morrisville, N.C.
  • Protolabs worked with Capital Associates, a Raleigh-based real estate company, to facilitate the development of the manufacturing facility.
  • Capital Associates will be the property owner, and Protolabs expects to occupy the location by late 2022.
  • Price Action: PRLB shares are trading lower by 1.71% at $72.00 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap

