Healthcare Triangle Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Cloud Transformation for Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI), a leading provider of cloud and data transformation solutions in healthcare and life sciences, has advanced to Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Cloud Premier Partner status.

The advancement to Premier status is based on the company’s success in building, deploying, and managing Google Cloud solutions for regulated healthcare and life sciences organizations and building massive data analytics platforms on Google Cloud’s highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.

Healthcare Triangle will solve healthcare and life sciences organizations’ complex challenges with innovative solutions in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), security, compliance, blockchain capabilities, Cloud DevOps (development operations), and other essential cloud products through the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

Premier Partner status enables the company to accelerate cloud transformation, data management, analytics, and the AI journey for healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) organizations. Healthcare Triangle will continue deploying the scalable and secure infrastructure on Google Cloud to maximize customers’ operational efficiencies.

The company will use Google Cloud to help companies create and design a value-driven cloud transformation. The Premier status designates a proven record of delivering exceptional customer service and in-depth technical expertise around core Google Cloud specializations and certifications.

The offering on Google Cloud Marketplace presents Healthcare Triangle with a practical and cost-effective way for healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliver on their data strategy with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence/machine learning (ML), advanced analytics, and highly agile infrastructure.

The company can also offer a consolidated bill to its customers, launch innovative data and AI solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace, own the customer relationship and advise customers on how to best leverage Google Cloud’s technology through the sales engagement model with Google Cloud.

“Being named a Google Cloud Premier Partner highlights Healthcare Triangle’s commitment to innovative, strategic relationships that allow us to deliver cloud insights and solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our clients,” said Suresh Venkatachari, CEO of Healthcare Triangle.

“As a Premier Partner, we are committed to helping our customers realize the benefits of Google Cloud and providing a solid foundation including hybrid, multi-cloud, and cloud-native environments as well as DevOps automation, smart analytics, and AI, healthcare industry solutions, infrastructure, and application modernization.”

