Why First Solar Shares Are Falling
First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are trading lower after Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
Despite the downgrade, the stock has increased approximately 19% over the past 90 trading sessions.
First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity.
First Solar's stock was trading about 5.8% lower at $102.03 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $112.50 and a 52-week low of $67.71.
Latest Ratings for FSLR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Guggenheim
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Sep 2021
|Keybanc
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sector Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for FSLR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings