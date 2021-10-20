 Skip to main content

Why First Solar Shares Are Falling

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:10am   Comments
First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are trading lower after Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Despite the downgrade, the stock has increased approximately 19% over the past 90 trading sessions.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity.

First Solar's stock was trading about 5.8% lower at $102.03 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $112.50 and a 52-week low of $67.71.

Latest Ratings for FSLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Sep 2021KeybancInitiates Coverage OnSector Weight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

