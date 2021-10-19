 Skip to main content

DavidsTea Expands Agreement With Loblaw Companies
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 2:19pm   Comments
  • DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) has expanded its agreement with Loblaw Companies Limited (OTC: LBLCF) to extend its product offerings across the Atlantic provinces, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.
  • "DAVIDsTEA is excited to further strengthen its relationship with Canada's food and pharmacy leader, allowing us to offer our customers access to an even broader selection of our high-quality teas," said CEO Sarah Segal.
  • DavidsTea noted select products are available in over 1,250 Loblaw grocery and pharmacy storefronts across Canada.
  • DavidsTea has added an assortment of flavors in loose-leaf tins and fruity matcha single-serves to Loblaw's existing assortment of sachet product selection. 
  • Price Action: DTEA shares are trading higher by 1.61% at $3.465 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

