This Halloween Costume Store Has A Better One-Year Return Than AMD, Apple, Disney And Tesla

It’s that time of the year again to stock up on fun-sized candy and to prepare to hear Monster Mash on the radio.

That also means it’s time for customers to rush to the store for last-minute Halloween costumes and good news for one party and costume retailer, Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY).

Let’s take a look at how Party City’s one-year return compares to some big-name stocks from October 2020 to present day:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is up from $115.98 to $148.54 for a return of about 28.08%.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) stock is up from $124.23 to $170.52 for a return of about 37.26%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock is up from $82 to $115.50 for a return of about 40.85%.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is up from $430.83 to $866.91 for a return of about 101.22%.

And finally … Party City’s stock is up from $2.36 to $7.46, for a return of about 216.10%.

Photo by Jason Yoder on Unsplash