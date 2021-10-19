 Skip to main content

This Halloween Costume Store Has A Better One-Year Return Than AMD, Apple, Disney And Tesla

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
It’s that time of the year again to stock up on fun-sized candy and to prepare to hear Monster Mash on the radio. 

That also means it’s time for customers to rush to the store for last-minute Halloween costumes and good news for one party and costume retailer, Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY). 

Let’s take a look at how Party City’s one-year return compares to some big-name stocks from October 2020 to present day:
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is up from $115.98 to $148.54 for a return of about 28.08%.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) stock is up from $124.23 to $170.52 for a return of about 37.26%. 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock is up from $82 to $115.50 for a return of about 40.85%.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is up from $430.83 to $866.91 for a return of about 101.22%. 

 And finally … Party City’s stock is up from $2.36 to $7.46, for a return of about 216.10%.

Photo by Jason Yoder on Unsplash

Posted-In: costume HalloweenNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

