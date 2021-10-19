Tupperware Brands Divests House Of Fuller Beauty Business For Undisclosed Sum
- Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP) has agreed to sell its House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico. Financial terms of the transaction, including the anticipated closing date, have not been disclosed.
- The transaction is in line with the company's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets.
- The divestiture follows Tupperware's sale of Avroy Shlain beauty business in South Africa during the first quarter of 2021.
- "This sale represents further progress toward our stated goal of divesting non-core assets, and enables the Company to focus its resources on growing our core Tupperware brands," said CEO Miguel Fernandez.
- Price Action: TUP shares closed higher by 0.89% at $23.72 on Monday.
