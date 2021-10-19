 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tupperware Brands Divests House Of Fuller Beauty Business For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 6:28am   Comments
Share:
Tupperware Brands Divests House Of Fuller Beauty Business For Undisclosed Sum
  • Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUPhas agreed to sell its House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico. Financial terms of the transaction, including the anticipated closing date, have not been disclosed.
  • The transaction is in line with the company's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets.
  • The divestiture follows Tupperware's sale of Avroy Shlain beauty business in South Africa during the first quarter of 2021.
  • "This sale represents further progress toward our stated goal of divesting non-core assets, and enables the Company to focus its resources on growing our core Tupperware brands," said CEO Miguel Fernandez.
  • Price Action: TUP shares closed higher by 0.89% at $23.72 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TUP)

Bitcoin Is The Ferrari And Gold Is The Horse And Buggy, According To Bill Miller
Tupperware Unveils Limited-Edition Products For Waste-Free Adventures
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com