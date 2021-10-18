 Skip to main content

AAA Cooper Transportation Adds St. Louis, Missouri Service Center
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) subsidiary AAA Cooper Transportation to expand its LTL capacity by opening a St. Louis, Missouri service center this fall. 
  • This company expects the expansion to connect AAA Cooper's existing 15-state network with the largest metropolitan area in Missouri.
  • Knight-Swift, which services five states that share a border with Missouri - Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, expands its service capacity for LTL and Dedicated Services in the Midwest.
  • This expansion follows recent capacity additions and investments in the Dallas and Indianapolis Service Centers and is the first expansion since Knight-Swift acquired AAA Cooper in July 2021.
  • Price Action: KNX shares are trading higher by 1.88% at $50.38 on the last check Monday.

