AAA Cooper Transportation Adds St. Louis, Missouri Service Center
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) subsidiary AAA Cooper Transportation to expand its LTL capacity by opening a St. Louis, Missouri service center this fall.
- This company expects the expansion to connect AAA Cooper's existing 15-state network with the largest metropolitan area in Missouri.
- Knight-Swift, which services five states that share a border with Missouri - Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, expands its service capacity for LTL and Dedicated Services in the Midwest.
- This expansion follows recent capacity additions and investments in the Dallas and Indianapolis Service Centers and is the first expansion since Knight-Swift acquired AAA Cooper in July 2021.
- Price Action: KNX shares are trading higher by 1.88% at $50.38 on the last check Monday.
