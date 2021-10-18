 Skip to main content

What's Going On With FuelCell Energy's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2021
FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is surging on abnormally high volume Monday as retail investors gravitate toward the stock on social media platforms.

FuelCell's average session volume is about 23 million over a 100-day period. Monday's session volume had already exceeded 80 million at publication time.

FuelCell's total float is 366.478 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Retail investors in the "FinTwit" community are circling the stock for a potential technical breakout. "FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance related.

FuelCell was also the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

FuelCell Energy is a fuel-cell power company that designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FCEL Price Action: FuelCell has traded as high as $29.43 and as low as $1.98 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 15.40% at $8.53 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

