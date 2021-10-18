Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) - P/E: 0.11 Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 2.4 Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) - P/E: 8.23 Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) - P/E: 7.63 Loral Space (NASDAQ:LORL) - P/E: 7.44

Genius Brands Intl saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.27 in Q1 to -0.02 now. Genius Brands Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cheetah Mobile saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q1 to 0.0 now. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Baidu saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.89 in Q1 to 2.39 now. Baidu does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Lee Enterprises's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.55, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.19. Lee Enterprises does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Loral Space reported earnings per share at 0.64, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.98. Loral Space does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.