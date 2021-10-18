 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ADM, Vland Form JV For Probiotics In China
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Share:
ADM, Vland Form JV For Probiotics In China
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) and Qingdao Vland Biotech Group Co Ltd (Vland) have formed a joint venture to serve the growing Chinese demand for human probiotics. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The 50-50 joint venture will manufacture and sell human probiotics, bringing together the companies' technology, production, and commercial capabilities.
  • The parties expect the joint venture to launch in the first half of 2022.
  • Vland and ADM aim to capture China's retail demand for probiotics, estimated to be $1 billion in 2022, with more than 9% annual growth.
  • Price Action: ADM shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $63.83 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADM)

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Archer-Daniels Midland Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2021
How Does Archer-Daniels Midland's Debt Look?
Are You Ready for the "Commodities Supercycle"?
ADM Launches Flavor Production Facility In China
ADM To Acquire 75% Stake In P4 Companies To Expand Pet Nutrition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com