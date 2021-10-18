 Skip to main content

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 6:28am   Comments
3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Impac Mortgage Holdings

The Trade: Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) 10% owner Richard H Pickup acquired a total of 700000 shares at an average price of $1.28. The insider spent $896,000.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Impac Mortgage, during August, reported a Q2 loss of $0.42 per share.

What Impac Mortgage Does: Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc is an independent residential mortgage lender. The company's segments include Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and the Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio.

Super League Gaming

The Trade: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Chief Commercial Officer Evan Matthew Edelman acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $3.20. The insider spent $31,983.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Super League Gaming recently entered into asset purchase deal with Bloxbiz for $6 million.

What Super League Gaming Does: Super League Gaming Inc is an esports community and content platform. It offers a personalized experience to the large audience of gamers.

Agile Therapeutics

The Trade: Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) 10% owner Perceptive Advisors Llc, Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund Ltd, Joseph Edelman acquired a total of 5734560 shares at an average price of $0.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,874,376.00.

What’s Happening: Agile Therapeutics recently priced its $22.666 underwritten public offering at $0.85 per share.

What Agile Therapeutics Does: Agile Therapeutics Inc is a women's healthcare company to fulfill the unmet health needs of women. Its product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options.

