Why Are Telefonica Shares Trading Lower Today?
- Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard downgraded Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of €3.40 ($3.94), down from €4, implying a 13.7% downside.
- The analyst views the recent re-rating of the shares as overdone, saying Telefonica's operating free cash flow in Spain will remain under pressure with competition still high.
- Further, it is unlikely that the company's expensive football rights will get renewed at a lower price, Robilliard notes.
- Related Content: Telefonica Weighs Stake Sale In Spanish Fiber Network: Bloomberg
- Price Action: TEF shares traded lower by 3.72% at $4.40 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for TEF
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Jun 2021
|Berenberg
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for TEF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
