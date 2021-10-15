 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Duckhorn Portfolio Prices 12M Shares Offering By Selling Stockholders At 3.2% Discount
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:
Duckhorn Portfolio Prices 12M Shares Offering By Selling Stockholders At 3.2% Discount
  • Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE: NAPA) reported pricing of a public offering of 12 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $20.50 per share.
  • Duckhorn will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by stockholders.
  • The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 3.2% to Duckhorn’s closing price on October 15, 2021.
  • The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million shares of common stock from the selling stockholders at the public offering price.
  • J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.
  • Price Action: NAPA shares closed lower by 0.94% at $21.18 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NAPA)

Duckhorn Portfolio's Selling Stockholders To Offer 12M Shares
Corporate Officer Of Duckhorn Portfolio Makes $350K Sale
Stock Wars: The Duckhorn Portfolio Vs. Willamette Valley Vineyards
Earnings Scheduled For October 4, 2021
Duckhorn Portfolio Insider Sold $490K In Company Stock
Duckhorn Portfolio Insider Sold Over $266 Thousand In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com