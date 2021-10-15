Bit Digital Selling Shareholders To Offload Stake Via Equity Offering
- Bitcoin mining company Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) selling shareholders proposed to offload 23.6 million shares under a secondary equity offering. Bit Digital will not get any of the offering proceeds.
- The selling shareholders offered 13.5 million shares to institutional investors. The remaining 10.1 million shares were issuable upon exercise of share warrants exercisable at $7.91 per share.
- The offering fetches proceeds worth $148.8 million from 13.5 million shares based on the October 13 closing price of $11.03.
- Price Action: BTBT shares traded higher by 6.07% at $11.35 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
