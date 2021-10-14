Why UP Fintech Holding Shares Are Falling

Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares are trading lower following a report on Nasdaq's website titled 'Chinese online brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks - People's Daily website.'

"Such brokerages, which help mainland Chinese individuals invest in overseas markets such as the United States and Hong Kong, could violate data privacy rules and also runs compliance risks," the report on Nasdaq's website highlights.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives.

UP Fintech Holding has a 52-week high of $38.50 and a 52-week low of $4.30.