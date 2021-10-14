 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Co-Chief Executive Officer Of Revolve Gr Trades $10M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 11:20am   Comments
Share:
Co-Chief Executive Officer Of Revolve Gr Trades $10M In Company Stock

Michael Karanikolas, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 13, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Karanikolas exercised options to purchase 163,794 Revolve Gr shares for $0 on October 13. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $65.21 to $69.84 to raise a total of $10,870,676 from the stock sale.

Karanikolas still owns a total of 123,000 shares of Revolve Gr worth, $8,302,500.

Revolve Gr shares are trading up 2.69% at $67.5 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Revolve Gr's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (RVLV)

Expert Ratings For Revolve Gr
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021
Co-Chief Executive Officer Of Revolve Gr Trades $8M In Company Stock
Co-Chief Executive Officer Of Revolve Gr Makes $11.65 Million Sale
Revolve To Offer Hims & Hers Health Products
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Revolve Gr
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Michael KaranikolasNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com