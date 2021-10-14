Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) - P/E: 3.19 Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) - P/E: 2.79 Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) - P/E: 1.39 VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) - P/E: 9.21 Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 3.66

Dynagas LNG Partners's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.2, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.21. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.0%, which has increased by 4.95% from 6.05% last quarter.

This quarter, Oasis Petroleum experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 4.34 in Q1 and is now 2.76. Oasis Petroleum does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Enservco reported earnings per share at -0.14, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.24. Enservco does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

VAALCO Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.15 in Q1 to 0.14 now. VAALCO Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Petrobras Brasileiro's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.24, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 22.06%, which has increased by 8.4% from 13.66% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.