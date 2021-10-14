 Skip to main content

Viomi Technology Plans $10M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 7:38am   Comments
  • Viomi Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program up to $10 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares.
  • The buyback scheme will be functional through the next twelve calendar months.
  • Viomi expects to fund the repurchase out of its existing cash balance.‎ It held $178 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: VIOT shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $4.25 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

