Viomi Technology Plans $10M Share Buyback Program
- Viomi Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program up to $10 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares.
- The buyback scheme will be functional through the next twelve calendar months.
- Viomi expects to fund the repurchase out of its existing cash balance. It held $178 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: VIOT shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $4.25 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas