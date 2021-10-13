Disguise Unveils Expanded Line Of Wheelchair Cover Sets, Adaptive Costumes For Halloween
- JAKKS Pacific Inc's (NASDAQ: JAKK) Halloween costume division Disguise, Inc. has launched a new line of licensed wheelchair cover sets and accessible costumes for Halloween 2021.
- Disguise launched a licensed range of adaptive wheelchair covers globally in 2020 and has expanded the range to now include adaptive jumpsuits and dresses in addition to the wheelchair wraps that are available in 6 new popular brands.
- The new line available in stores and online in the U.S. includes costumes and wheelchair covers inspired by Poppy from Dreamwork Animation's Trolls World Tour, Chase from Paw Patrol: The Movie, Transformers Bumblebee, and Batman and the Batmobile.
- Price Action: JAKK shares are trading higher by 7.26% at $12.7 on the last check Wednesday.
