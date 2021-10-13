 Skip to main content

Disguise Unveils Expanded Line Of Wheelchair Cover Sets, Adaptive Costumes For Halloween
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
  • JAKKS Pacific Inc's (NASDAQ: JAKK) Halloween costume division Disguise, Inc. has launched a new line of licensed wheelchair cover sets and accessible costumes for Halloween 2021.
  • Disguise launched a licensed range of adaptive wheelchair covers globally in 2020 and has expanded the range to now include adaptive jumpsuits and dresses in addition to the wheelchair wraps that are available in 6 new popular brands.
  • The new line available in stores and online in the U.S. includes costumes and wheelchair covers inspired by Poppy from Dreamwork Animation's Trolls World Tour, Chase from Paw PatrolThe Movie, Transformers Bumblebee, and Batman and the Batmobile.
  • Price Action: JAKK shares are trading higher by 7.26% at $12.7 on the last check Wednesday.

