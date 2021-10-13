Déjà Vu, 90s-Style: Disney's 'Home Alone' and Paramount's 'Scream' Reboot Trailers Go Live

The 1990s are back, sort of, as trailers for the rebooted productions of two of that decade’s classic Hollywood franchises have surfaced online.

Burglars Beware: Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled its trailer for “Home Sweet Home Alone,” a return to the series launched in the 1990 comedy “Home Alone.”

In this version, Archie Yates of “Jojo Rabbit” fame plays the 10-year-old Max Mercer who is accidentally left behind at home when his family travels to Tokyo for the holidays. In this version, the robbers are thwarted by boy in their efforts to burglarize his home are a married couple played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney.

The star of the original “Home Alone,” Macaulay Culkin, contradicted earlier press reports that he would appear in this version, tweeting: "Hey y'all. Just a heads up since I've been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though."

Devin Ratray, who played Culkin’s older brother in the first two films, has a supporting role in this new production as a police officer.

Disney will premiere “Home Sweet Home Alone” on its Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12.

Ghostface’s Return: Elsewhere online, the slasher film franchise “Scream” is back in a direct sequel to the last film in the franchise, 2011’s Scream 4. David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Roger L. Jackson are reprising their roles from the original return to reprise their original roles.

The “Scream” franchise had been in limbo for several years following the 2015 death of Wes Craven, who directed the first four films of the series, and the legal problems surrounding The Weinstein Company, which held the rights to the franchise. ViacomCBS’ (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount Pictures will open the film theatrically on Jan. 14, 2022.