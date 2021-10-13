5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) - P/E: 8.43 Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) - P/E: 7.75 Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) - P/E: 4.08 Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) - P/E: 5.52 Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) - P/E: 8.19

Mesa Air Group's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.11, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.23. Mesa Air Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Wilhelmina International saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.43 in Q1 to 0.22 now. Wilhelmina International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Capital Product Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.57 in Q1 and is now 1.89. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.57%, which has increased by 0.32% from 3.25% in the previous quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solns's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.29, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.85%, which has decreased by 0.9% from 3.75% last quarter.

Network-1 Technologies saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.38 in Q1 to -0.03 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.28%, which has increased by 0.53% from 2.75% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.