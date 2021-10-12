 Skip to main content

Boeing Delivers 85 Aircraft During Q3
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BAmade a total of 85 deliveries under Commercial Airplanes Programs during the third quarter and 241 year-to-date.
  • Boeing delivered sixty-six 737s, two 747s, eleven 767s, and six 777s during the quarter.
  • During the second quarter, Boeing made 79 deliveries under Commercial Airplanes Programs.
  • The company's defense and services teams delivered across several key programs. The company increased 737 MAX deliveries in the quarter and progressed in safely returning the 737 MAX to service in more international markets.
  • Boeing said it is continuing to complete comprehensive inspections across the 787 production system. The company's 787 production rate remains lower than five airplanes per month.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $226.8 on the last check Tuesday.

