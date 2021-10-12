 Skip to main content

Airbnb Shares Gain As Cowen Bumps Price Target By 38%, Upgrades To Outperform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 10:09am   Comments
  • Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman upgraded Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNBto Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $220, up from $160, implying 32% upside. 
  • Airbnb pioneered the hotel-to-homes shift, and at $47 billion in alternative gross booking value in 2021, he estimates it has greater than 50% share and growing among the global OTAs.
  • He estimates alternative lodging increased from 24% of global lodging dollars pre-pandemic to 33% today and expects this step-up of alternative in the lodging mix to be permanent coming out of the pandemic.
  • Consensus has Airbnb slowing to 17% growth next year. Still, he believes this reflects over-conservatism on the COVID recovery, the analyst added, noting that he is more than 20% above consensus in his own GBV estimate and greater than 50% above consensus on EBITDA.
  • Price Action: ABNB shares traded higher by 3.77% at $172.82 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Oct 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

