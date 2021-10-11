 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vitamin Shoppe To Offer Haircare Products From Hims & Hers
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
Vitamin Shoppe To Offer Haircare Products From Hims & Hers
  • Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMShas partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG), to make its products available on the latter's platform. The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
  • Under the agreement, Hims & Hers haircare products will be available online at vitaminshoppe.com and in-store at over 280 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe.
  • The partnership will begin with various haircare solutions with potential expansion into other Hims & Hers offerings in early 2022.
  • Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 2.24% at $7.58 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRG + HIMS)

Franchise Group Acquires Tutoring Franchisor Sylvan Learning For $81M
Hims & Hers Launches Supplement Powder To Support Urinary Tract Health
Revolve To Offer Hims & Hers Health Products
Gronk Spike: Hims & Hers Signs Rob Gronkowski To Partnership
Hims & Hers Health CFO To Step Down; Reaffirms Outlook
Looking into Franchise Group's Return on Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com