Google Leaks These Pixel 6 Features Ahead Of Launch

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google leaked its two upcoming flagship phones, the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, before their October 19 launch, TechCrunch reports.

Over the weekend, U.K. phone store Carphone Warehouse briefly publicized the two phones. It was taken down soon.

Google also started advertising the phones in various media expecting users to hold off buying Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently launched iPhone 13 series. Google also highlighted some of the advantages over the Apple iPhone.

The leaked pages heavily focus on the quality of the cameras. The Google Pixel 6 continues the Android trend of adding computer vision and AI smarts to the photo-taking process and introduces some top-shelf hardware to the mix.

The Pixel 6 reportedly gets a 50mpx wide-angle camera and a 12mpx ultra-wide. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a trio of cameras, two with the same spec as its little brother, and an additional 48mpx telephoto lens.

Google is also emphasizing the already-much-discussed Tensor chip's debut in the new phones. The search giant is boasting its battery technology, implying the phones' batteries can charge from flat to 50% in just half an hour.

Additionally, the operating system has a bunch of smarts built-in to stretch the battery life further. Google also publicized high-speed wireless charging.

Google claimed "more layers of hardware security than any other phone," reminding users that they are introducing the Titan M2 security chip and a promise of "five years of updates."

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.10% at $2,798 on the last check Monday.

Photo Courtesy Google Store's Pixel 6 page