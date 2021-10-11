Berkshire Grey Partners With Atos For Supply Chain Transformation
- Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) and Atos (OTC: AEXAY) have partnered to accelerate the automation of supply chain operations. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The parties will bring Intelligent Enterprise Robotic solutions to retail, transportation, and logistics (RTL) customers.
- As a Solutions Integrator Partner, Atos will become part of Berkshire Grey's Partner Alliance (BGPA) program. The program includes a select group of strategic partners providing scalable robotic solutions to improve fulfillment throughput while reducing operational costs.
- Atos will implement and integrate Berkshire Grey's AI-enabled robotic solutions into clients' complete supply chain ecosystems to ensure information flows across systems of record as smoothly as materials transition through the warehouse.
- Price Action: BGRY shares are trading higher by 1.47% at $6.23, while AEXAY is higher by 0.58% at $10.47 on the last check Monday.
