Thinking About Buying Stock In Starbucks, Peloton Or ChemoCentryx?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 10:13am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan upgrades Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Hold to Buy and announces $127 price target.

Starbucks is trading 1.9% higher at $113.28.

Keybanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $185 to $155.

Peloton is trading 0.8% higher at $86.78.

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse upgraded ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $62 to $107.

SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz upgraded ChemoCentryx from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $17 to $64.

JP Morgan analyst Anupam Rama upgraded ChemoCentryx from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $38.

ChemoCentryx is trading 4.9% higher at $40.30.

