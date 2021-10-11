 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rekor's Waycare, Volvo Cars Bond Over AI Crash Prediction
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:
Rekor's Waycare, Volvo Cars Bond Over AI Crash Prediction
  • Rekor Systems Inc's (NASDAQ: REKR) Waycare subsidiary will conduct a strategic research initiative by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) (OTC: GELYY) owned Volvo Cars to ascertain how they can use artificial intelligence to enable predictive awareness in a smart city context. 
  • The six-month pilot test, beginning in October 2021, involves the Waycare technology for AI-based crash prediction in Volvo Cars' hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. 
  • Volvo Cars lead the research project for Drive Sweden's AI Aware program, which investigates and tests central traffic control that supports connected and automated vehicles. 
  • Waycare will perform the test with the Swedish Transport Administration (STA) and the Gothenburg Traffic Management Center (TMC).
  • "Our crash prediction technology and traffic data has been shown to reduce crashes by up to 18% when paired with proactive police presence and other measures, and we are excited to help Gothenburg, and Sweden better understand how AI-enabled insights from connected vehicles can provide significant benefits including more efficient use of public funding and improved safety for drivers," Rekor CEO Robert A. Berman said.
  • Price Action: REKR shares traded lower by 0.08% at $11.96 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GELYY + REKR)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Rekor Bonds With Tomorrow.io To Beat Weather Related Traffic Issues
Municipalities Adopt Rekor Solutions For Public Safety
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Rekor's Waycare Partners With Toyota Mobility Foundation For AI Traffic Management In Bangkok
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com