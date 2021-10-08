 Skip to main content

Air Lease Reports Q3 Activity Update, Delivered 16 New Aircraft From Order Book
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
  • Air Lease Corp (NYSE: ALupdated on aircraft investments, sales, and new significant financing occurring in 3Q21.
  • ALC's fleet comprises 370 owned and 89 managed aircraft as of September 30, 2021, with 320 new aircraft on order from Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) set to deliver through 2027.
  • The company delivered sixteen new aircraft from the order book, including one Airbus A320neo, six Airbus A321neos, seven Boeing 737-8s, and two 737-9s.
  • Aircraft investments totaled ~$800 million. No aircraft sales occurred during the quarter.
  • The company issued $1.1 billion of senior unsecured medium-term notes comprised of $600 million of 0.80% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2024 and $500 million of 2.10% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2028.
  • The company also upsized senior unsecured revolving credit facility to $6.5 billion from $6.4 billion.
  • Price Action: AL shares are trading higher by 0.45% at $41.71 on the last check Friday.

