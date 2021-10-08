 Skip to main content

Google To Deliver 10,000 Security Keys To High Risk Users
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google aims to provide 10,000 “high-risk” users with free hardware security keys, days after warning multiple Gmail users against being targeted by state-sponsored hackers.
  • Google will send out the security keys throughout 2021 to encourage users to enroll in its Advanced Protection Program (APP), which safeguards users with high visibility and sensitive information at risk of targeted online attacks.
  • Additionally, Google also announced new and extended partnerships to beef up security for its most at-risk users.
  • Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) alerted over 14,000 Gmail users against a state-sponsored phishing campaign from APT28, or Fancy Bear made up of Russia’s GRU intelligence agency operatives, TechCrunch reports
  • Fancy Bear is widely known for hacking into the Democratic National Committee and its disinformation and election influencing campaign in the 2016 U.S. presidential election run-up.
  • Google’s TAG director Shane Huntley assured, “These warnings indicate targeting not compromise. If we are warning you, there’s a very high chance we blocked.” “The increased numbers this month come from a small number of widely targeted campaigns which were blocked.”
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.41% at $2,795 on the last check Friday.
