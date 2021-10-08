Why GM Shares Are Rising

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher on continued upward momentum following the company's investor event that began on Wednesday.

The biggest headline number from day one of the event Wednesday was GM’s updated long-term guidance. The auto giant said it plans to double annual revenue to $280 billion by 2030. In addition to growing revenue, GM said it is targeting operating profit margins of between... Read More

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial segments.

GM has a 52-week high of $64.30 and a 52-week low of $30.95.