 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GM Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Why GM Shares Are Rising

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher on continued upward momentum following the company's investor event that began on Wednesday.

The biggest headline number from day one of the event Wednesday was GM’s updated long-term guidance. The auto giant said it plans to double annual revenue to $280 billion by 2030. In addition to growing revenue, GM said it is targeting operating profit margins of between... Read More

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial segments.

GM has a 52-week high of $64.30 and a 52-week low of $30.95.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

It's Not A Mystery: Why Tesla Autopilot Didn't Stop For Emergency Vehicles
After the Jobs Report, Investors are Looking at The Fed for Tapering Signals
Todd Gordon Says This Is What Ford Needs To Do To Lead The EV Space
Ford To Halt Production For 2 Days At Mexican Plant Due To Shortage Of Parts
General Motors Analysts React To Ambitious New Guidance: 'Story May Gain More Traction'
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com