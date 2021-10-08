 Skip to main content

Nexters Signs Collaboration With Czech Manufacturer STV Group
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
  • Nexters Inc (NASDAQ: GDEV) announced an agreement with Czech manufacturer STV Group on October 7 for the local supply and certification of shells and modular charges, Shepherd Media reports. The companies inked the pact on September 20.
  • Nexter undertakes to support the certification of artillery ammunition manufactured locally by STV Group for use on the Caesar artillery system under the contract.
  • The agreement also provides for the acquisition from Nexter of specific 155mm ammunition like flare (LU 215), smoke (LU 217), and anti-tank (BONUS) rounds.
  • The offset with national industry was part of the CZK8.5 billion ($391.6 million) contract between Nexter and the Czech MoD to supply 52 units of the self-propelled 155mm Caesar self-propelled howitzer, the report added.
  • Price Action: GDEV shares traded higher by 5.14% at $9 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

