 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GreenBox Breezes Past $1B Processing Volume
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
GreenBox Breezes Past $1B Processing Volume
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOXprocessed over $1 billion in transaction volume in 2021, a threshold crossed during August, representing ~5x the total processing volume for all of 2020.
  • GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions.
  • The launch of the Generation 3 technology, expansion of its ISO and agent network, and acquisitions of ChargeSavvy and Northeast Merchant Services all drove the exponential processing growth throughout the year.
  • "As we continue to execute on our strategy with select acquisitions and the eventual adoption of our Coyni smart contract technology, we expect processing volume to continue to escalate rapidly," said CEO Fredi Nisan.
  • Price Action: GBOX shares traded higher by 3.74% at $8.04 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBOX)

2021 and the Death of Cash: A Look at OLB vs. Other FinTech Payment Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com