Berry Global Secures First North America ISCC PLUS Certifications
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) announced its facilities in Evansville, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Odon, Indiana, have achieved the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS designation.
- Berry's ISCC PLUS certified facilities can provide customers with the assurance of a product's material composition, inclusive of renewable or recycled material use in their packaging,
- The ISCC PLUS certification Allows Berry to bring in-demand certified circular products to market, crosses multiple product lines, and validates the mass balance approach.
- Through the addition of these sites, Berry has a total of 39 manufacturing facilities globally with the ISCC PLUS certification.
- Price Action: BERY shares closed higher by 0.05% at $61.68 on Thursday.
