Berry Global Secures First North America ISCC PLUS Certifications
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 7:26am   Comments
  • Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) announced its facilities in Evansville, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Odon, Indiana, have achieved the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS designation.
  • Berry's ISCC PLUS certified facilities can provide customers with the assurance of a product's material composition, inclusive of renewable or recycled material use in their packaging,
  • The ISCC PLUS certification Allows Berry to bring in-demand certified circular products to market, crosses multiple product lines, and validates the mass balance approach.
  • Through the addition of these sites, Berry has a total of 39 manufacturing facilities globally with the ISCC PLUS certification.
  • Price Action: BERY shares closed higher by 0.05% at $61.68 on Thursday.

