Ameresco Taps $44.8M Investment From Prudential Private Capital
- Prudential Private Capital, part of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), invests $44.8 million in Ameresco, Inc's (NYSE: AMRC) Ameresco PV Holdings X LLC.
- Prudential Private Capital provided $40.7 million of senior secured fixed-rate notes, $4.1 million of the second lien floating rate notes, and an undrawn Pru-Shelf facility with $60.0 million capacity to Ameresco PV Holdings X LLC.
- Ameresco PV Holdings X LLC owns 14 operating solar project companies that own projects at 27 different locations across the U.S.
- "This significant financing extends our ability to diversify and expand our portfolio of solar assets throughout North America," said Doran Hole, CFO of Ameresco.
- Price Action: AMRC shares are trading higher by 3.29% at $60.03 on the last check Thursday.
