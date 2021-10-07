 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ameresco Taps $44.8M Investment From Prudential Private Capital
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
Ameresco Taps $44.8M Investment From Prudential Private Capital
  • Prudential Private Capital, part of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), invests $44.8 million in Ameresco, Inc's (NYSE: AMRC) Ameresco PV Holdings X LLC.
  • Prudential Private Capital provided $40.7 million of senior secured fixed-rate notes, $4.1 million of the second lien floating rate notes, and an undrawn Pru-Shelf facility with $60.0 million capacity to Ameresco PV Holdings X LLC.
  • Ameresco PV Holdings X LLC owns 14 operating solar project companies that own projects at 27 different locations across the U.S.
  • "This significant financing extends our ability to diversify and expand our portfolio of solar assets throughout North America," said Doran Hole, CFO of Ameresco.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading higher by 3.29% at $60.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRC)

Ameresco Wins Project To Renovate Jail Facility In Wells County, Indiana
CEO Of Ameresco Makes $3.62 Million Sale
Ameresco Partners With City Of Seabrook, Texas To Install Water Meters
Ameresco Partners With Tarleton State University For Energy, Water Conservation Project
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Ameresco
Ameresco Forms JV With Hannah Solar Government Services For Undisclosed Terms
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com