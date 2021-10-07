Snapchat's Measures Against Illegal Drug Sales On Its Platform
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) launched new tools and educational resources to prevent younger users from buying counterfeit pills and illicit drugs via the platform, safeguarding them from "the devastating impacts of the fentanyl crisis."
- Snapchat claimed that enforcement rates have increased by 112% during the first half of 2021 and proactive detection rates by 260%.
- Snapchat admitted that nearly two-thirds of drug-related content found on the platform is detected proactively by its artificial intelligence systems.
- It also improved its in-app reporting tools to make it easier for users to report drug-related content.
- When users search for drug-related keywords, they'll now see a new in-app educational portal called "Heads Up," offering relevant educational content designed to prevent harm.
- Recently, NBC News reported the deaths of teens and young adults via alleged use of Snapchat to purchase pills laced with fentanyl unknowingly. The report alleged drug dealers' misuse of Snapchat to hunt buyers and Snapchat's lack of prevention efforts.
- "We have heard devastating stories from families impacted by this crisis, including cases where fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills were purchased from drug dealers on Snapchat. We are determined to remove illegal drug sales from our platform," the company said.
