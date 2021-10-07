 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vera Bradley Partners With Baddle For New Pickleball Gear
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Vera Bradley Partners With Baddle For New Pickleball Gear
  • Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRAhas partnered with Baddle Pickleball for an all-new line of designer pickleball paddles and paddle covers.
  • Baddle Pickleball is part of the outdoor and recreational product portfolio of OvareVentures, a part of the OvareGroup.
  • The parties reported the availability of two Vera Bradley prints, Hope Blooms Pink and Java Navy Camo, on Baddle’s Pro Circuit Pickleball Paddle.
  • The Baddle Pro Circuit pickleball paddle is a mid-weight, fiberglass-faced paddle with a thicker polymer core, tournament-approved by the USA Pickleball Association.
  • The designer Vera Bradley pickleball paddles are priced at $150 and paddle covers at $30.
  • Price Action: VRA shares traded higher by 3.65% at $9.65 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRA)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Vera Bradley Drops Following Downbeat Q2 Results; PVH Shares Climb
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Ambarella Shares Surge After Q2 Results
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Apple's iOS Privacy Update Affects Vera Bradley Q2 Earnings; Stock Plummets On Trimmed Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com