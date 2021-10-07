Vera Bradley Partners With Baddle For New Pickleball Gear
- Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) has partnered with Baddle Pickleball for an all-new line of designer pickleball paddles and paddle covers.
- Baddle Pickleball is part of the outdoor and recreational product portfolio of OvareVentures, a part of the OvareGroup.
- The parties reported the availability of two Vera Bradley prints, Hope Blooms Pink and Java Navy Camo, on Baddle’s Pro Circuit Pickleball Paddle.
- The Baddle Pro Circuit pickleball paddle is a mid-weight, fiberglass-faced paddle with a thicker polymer core, tournament-approved by the USA Pickleball Association.
- The designer Vera Bradley pickleball paddles are priced at $150 and paddle covers at $30.
- Price Action: VRA shares traded higher by 3.65% at $9.65 on the last check Thursday.
