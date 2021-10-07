 Skip to main content

Why Amazon Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown.

Shares of companies in the broader technology space have otherwise been trading lower in recent sessions amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $482 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume, or GMV, in 2020. 

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,881.00.

