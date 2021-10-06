Dorman Launches 200 New Auto Parts
- Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) has launched more than 200 new auto parts, including 48 new-to-the-aftermarket solutions.
- The new solutions include a strut and coil spring assembly for nearly 2 million General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) vehicles with magnetic ride control front suspensions.
- The Dorman OE FIX loaded magnetic strut assembly helps automotive service technicians pre-assemble all the necessary components needed to replace the part.
- The company has also launched an OE FIX engine coolant water outlet, 19 new window regulator assemblies, and an aftermarket-exclusive engine air intake hose to replace the original hose on select Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Super Duty trucks.
- Price Action: DORM shares are trading lower by 4.01% at $94.44 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas