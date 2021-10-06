 Skip to main content

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading lower Wednesday after Denmark paused use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for people under 18 years of age. Sweden also paused use of the vaccine for people born in 1991 and later.

Denmark and Sweden now recommend individuals in the younger age group opt for the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) instead.

Moderna is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on vaccine technologies based on mRNA. It's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has traded as high as $497.49 and as low as $65.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.9% at $315.71 at time of publication.

Photo: Mufid Majnun from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

