MSG Sports, MSG Entertainment Renew Marketing Partnership With Lexus
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) forged a multi-year marketing partnership renewal with Lexus, continuing the luxury automaker's role as a Signature Partner of both companies.
- Lexus is a division of Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM)
- "We are incredibly proud of the partnership we have developed with Lexus since they first joined as a partner in 2012," said Ron Skotarczak, EVP, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment.
- Lexus will have new vehicle displays on the Lexus Terrace Level of Madison Square Garden and in the Grand Lounge at Radio City Music Hall as part of the new agreement.
- In addition, Lexus will continue to be featured prominently on MSG Networks during live game coverage.
- Price Action: MSGE shares closed higher by 3.5% at $71.5 on Wednesday.
