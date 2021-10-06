 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Centogene, Twist Join Forces For Custom Test Kits For Rare Diseases
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Centogene, Twist Join Forces For Custom Test Kits For Rare Diseases
  • Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) have signed a contract to develop and commercialize custom assay kits for rare diseases.
  • The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Related: Twist Bioscience, Boehringer Ingelheim Joins Forces For Antibody Research Programs.
  • The product offering will combine Centogene's Bio/Databank with Twist Bioscience's library preparation and target enrichment capabilities to deliver multiple rare disease diagnosis and analysis assays.
  • Price Action: CNTG stock is up 0.39% at $10.30, while TWST stock is down 2.68% at $96.69 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWST + CNTG)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Twist Bioscience, Boehringer Ingelheim Joins Forces For Antibody Research Programs
Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 5-11): Focus On Conferences and Clinical Readouts In Another Quiet Week
Twist Bioscience, SomaLogic Team Up For Antibodies, Target Discovery
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs DiagnosticsNews Health Care Contracts General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com