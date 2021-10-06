Centogene, Twist Join Forces For Custom Test Kits For Rare Diseases
- Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) have signed a contract to develop and commercialize custom assay kits for rare diseases.
- The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
- The product offering will combine Centogene's Bio/Databank with Twist Bioscience's library preparation and target enrichment capabilities to deliver multiple rare disease diagnosis and analysis assays.
- Price Action: CNTG stock is up 0.39% at $10.30, while TWST stock is down 2.68% at $96.69 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
