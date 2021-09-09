Twist Bioscience, Boehringer Ingelheim Joins Forces For Antibody Research Programs
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) has announced a broad-based research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.
- The collaboration will use Twist's proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets provided by Boehringer Ingelheim.
- Boehringer Ingelheim retains exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize any therapeutic antibodies discovered as part of the collaboration.
- Twist will receive an upfront payment for each program entry. In addition, Twist can earn up to $710 million in milestone payments for the multiple target discovery programs.
- Price Action: TWST shares are up 7.50% at $119.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General