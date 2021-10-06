ServiceSource Collaborates With Dropbox
- Customer journey experience company ServiceSource International, Inc (NASDAQ: SREV) forged a new contract with cloud storage and content collaboration provider Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX).
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- By partnering with ServiceSource worldwide, Dropbox will fortify its virtual inside sales efforts with customer identification, acquisition, and outreach strategies, tapping into the growing appetite to buy services virtually.
- "Over the course of our relationship, we will work to become a strategic extension of the Dropbox go-to-market team across all three global theaters," ServiceSource CEO Gary B. Moore said.
- Price Action: SREV shares traded lower by 1.53% at $1.29 on the last check Wednesday.
