ServiceSource Collaborates With Dropbox
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 9:52am   Comments
  • Customer journey experience company ServiceSource International, Inc (NASDAQ: SREVforged a new contract with cloud storage and content collaboration provider Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX).
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • By partnering with ServiceSource worldwide, Dropbox will fortify its virtual inside sales efforts with customer identification, acquisition, and outreach strategies, tapping into the growing appetite to buy services virtually.
  • "Over the course of our relationship, we will work to become a strategic extension of the Dropbox go-to-market team across all three global theaters," ServiceSource CEO Gary B. Moore said.
  • Price Action: SREV shares traded lower by 1.53% at $1.29 on the last check Wednesday.

