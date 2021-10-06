 Skip to main content

Allison Transmission Develops Electrification Technology For US Army Combat Vehicles
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 7:29am   Comments
  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) is developing an electrification technology for integration into the U.S. Army's ground combat vehicle fleet.
  • The vehicle fleet includes tracked Infantry Fighting Vehicles and the Main Battle Tank.
  • Allison Transmission said it is focused on powering the U.S. Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), a tracked vehicle program that could be the Army's largest vehicle procurement in over four decades, with a potential volume of nearly 4,000 vehicles.
  • Allison will design, develop and validate a motor/generator and inverter system coupled to a tracked vehicle transmission.
  • Price Action: ALSN shares closed higher by 0.31% at $36.01 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

