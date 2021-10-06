 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boston Scientific Highlights Trial Data For EkoSonic System For Pulmonary Embolism
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:
Boston Scientific Highlights Trial Data For EkoSonic System For Pulmonary Embolism
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSXannounced results for the EkoSonic Endovascular System at the Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meeting. 
  • Related: Boston Scientific Acquires Provider Of Thrombectomy Platform In Over $300M Deal.
  • The KNOCOUT PE registry was established to measure institutional adoption of a lower dose and lower-duration thrombolysis protocol for the EKOS system.
  • The data confirmed the safety and efficacy of the EKOS system for patients with intermediate-high and high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).
  • The international registry of 489 patients included data from patients treated with the EKOS system, provided a lower drug dose and shorter infusion duration of a thrombolytic agent than administered in previous studies.
  • No intracerebral hemorrhagic events or brain bleeding events were observed.
  • A low major bleeding rate of 2.5%, compared to the rate previously observed with systemic thrombolysis treatment.
  • Results also demonstrated a 23% post-procedure reduction in the main indicator of heart strain from PE, measured as right ventricular to left ventricular diameter ratio (RV/LV).
  • Read Next: FDA Takes Note Of Higher Risk For Women With Stroke-Preventing Implants.
  • Price Action: BSX stock closed at $42.44 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSX)

FDA Takes Note Of Higher Risk For Women With Stroke-Preventing Implants
Boston Scientific Acquires Provider Of Thrombectomy Platform In Over $300M Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aprea Jumps On ESMO Presentation, Verrica Sinks On Regulatory Setback, Aerie CEO Quits, J&J Touts Positive COVID-19 Booster Shot Data
Boston Scientific Posts Colorectal Cancer Survival Data For Tumor-Targeting Microbeads
SVP And Human Resources Of Boston Scientific Makes $149.05 Thousand Sale
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 15
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com