Boston Scientific Acquires Provider Of Thrombectomy Platform In Over $300M Deal
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has agreed to acquire Devoro Medical Inc for over 300 million.
- Boston Scientific has been a strategic investor in Devoro Medical since 2019 and currently holds an equity stake of approximately 16%.
- The deal consists of an upfront payment of approximately $269 million for the remaining 84% stake and up to $67 million as milestone payments.
- Devoro Medical is a developer of the WOLF Thrombectomy Platform.
- The non-console and lytic-free WOLF technology targets and rapidly capture blood clots using finger-like prongs that retrieve and remove thrombi in the arterial and venous systems.
- On an adjusted basis, the transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive to EPS in 2021, which Boston Scientific expects to offset via internal cost efficiencies and trade-offs.
- The transaction will be less dilutive on a GAAP basis due to a one-time gain recognized at closing associated with a previously held equity interest in Devoro Medical.
- In 2022, the transaction is not expected to impact adjusted EPS and will be slightly dilutive on a GAAP basis due to amortization expense and acquisition-related charges. The transaction will close in Q4 of 2021.
